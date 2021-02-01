Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 90.78 points or 0.66% at 13902.76 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.55%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.48%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.82%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.74%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.28%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (down 1.33%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.32%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.28%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 181.65 or 0.39% at 46467.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.6 points or 0.36% at 13683.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 70.34 points or 0.39% at 17917.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.7 points or 0.43% at 5980.57.

On BSE,1057 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

