Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 14.23 points or 0.12% at 12228.16 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.19%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.52%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.18%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.57%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.32%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.17%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.87%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.38%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.46%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 567.58 or 1.49% at 38635.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.65 points or 1.41% at 11406.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 115.84 points or 0.78% at 14983.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.3 points or 0.63% at 4991.67.

On BSE,1498 shares were trading in green, 1011 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

