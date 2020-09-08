Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 89.96 points or 0.7% at 12950.15 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.49%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.18%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.04%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.95%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.42%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.98%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.37%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 77.84 or 0.2% at 38495.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.75 points or 0.09% at 11364.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.12 points or 0.41% at 14632.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.02 points or 0.12% at 4915.42.

On BSE,996 shares were trading in green, 825 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)