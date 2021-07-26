Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 85.2 points or 0.54% at 15626.48 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.78%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.21%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.99%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.89%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.77%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.74%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.02%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.7%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.75%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 19.09 or 0.04% at 52994.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.75 points or 0.04% at 15862.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 189.06 points or 0.72% at 26614.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.75 points or 0.62% at 8122.99.

On BSE,1920 shares were trading in green, 1329 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

