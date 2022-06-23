Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 76.4 points or 0.44% at 17150.64 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.89%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.54%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.01%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.32%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.95%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.46%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.44%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 400.55 or 0.77% at 52223.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 131.35 points or 0.85% at 15544.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.24 points or 0.77% at 24038.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.6 points or 0.96% at 7520.8.

On BSE,1905 shares were trading in green, 1287 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)