Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 110.29 points or 0.6% at 18178.46 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.18%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.47%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.86%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.79%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.46%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.04%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.82%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.72%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.39%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 210.01 or 0.36% at 58102.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.9 points or 0.27% at 17351.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 53.05 points or 0.19% at 27919.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.55 points or 0.11% at 8434.28.

On BSE,1388 shares were trading in green, 1888 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

