Oil India signs MoA with Engineers India

Oil India and Engineers India inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on 14 February 2023.

It is envisaged that through the MoA, Oil India will engage EIL to carry out niche technological studies and feasibility reports for the Upstream, Midstream and the Downstream value chain including HSE aspects pertaining to statutory and regulatory compliances.

