Tide Water Oil intimates of fire accident at premises of contract manufacturer

Tide Water Oil Co (I) announced that a fire broke out on 15 February 2023 at the premises of a Contract manufacturer of the Company located at Silvassa. Stock of lubricant worth Rs 0.5 crores approximately had been damaged as per initial estimate.

The entire stock of lubricant was covered by insurance. The incident is expected to temporarily affect supply of materials to dealers located in Western Region. The fire broke out at the premises of Autocare Lubricants, a Contract manufacturer of the Company at Plot-70/71, Govt Industrial Estate, Vill- Khadoli, Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (UT), Pin- 396230.

