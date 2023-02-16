Tide Water Oil intimates of fire accident at premises of contract manufacturer

-
ALSO READ
Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 36.16% in the September 2022 quarter
Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 14.16% in the December 2022 quarter
Bank of Maharashtra intimates of bank strike on 19 Nov
Indian Bank intimates of bank strike on 19 Nov
Snowman intimates of IT Dept. inspection at its office and warehouse in Mumbai
-
The entire stock of lubricant was covered by insurance. The incident is expected to temporarily affect supply of materials to dealers located in Western Region. The fire broke out at the premises of Autocare Lubricants, a Contract manufacturer of the Company at Plot-70/71, Govt Industrial Estate, Vill- Khadoli, Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (UT), Pin- 396230.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU