Nykaa launches its range of hair and skin oils under brand Nyveda

Nykaa today launched Nyveda - a new Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand, marking the company's foray into this trusted Indian science of holistic wellbeing. Authentic in formulation, honest in its promise, and modern in its sensory experience, Nyveda debuts exclusively on Nykaa.com with a range of hair and skin oils that are infused with potent roots and ingredients with proven benefits of nourishment and care.

Crafted for a modern lifestyle, Nyveda seeks to deliver efficient solutions in uncomplicated formats that make it possible for wellness to be an everyday choice. By elevating rituals of oiling your hair or moisturising your skin, Nyveda nudges you to focus inwards and recognize these small acts of self-care as big steps towards self-preservation against external stresses. The inspiration for Nyveda's recipes come from ancient ayurvedic texts such as the Bhav Prakash Nigantu to deliver products that strike a harmonious balance between age-old wisdom and beauty rituals.

The range includes two hair oils - Nyveda Revive My Roots & Nyveda Restore My Shine and a body oil- Nyveda Nourish My Skin Body Oil.

Each oil features some of nature's best ingredients that give nourishment and earthy fragrances that calm the senses, allowing you to centre yourself amidst a perennially chaotic world.

The distinct packaging of Nyveda oils is a worthy representation of its power-packed formulas that are light-weight and sensorially elevating. The hair oils are packed with potent ayurvedic ingredients including a few visible ones such as Vetiver Root, Karanja Seeds, Jaswandh(Hibiscus) flower, Curry Leaves and Harad Seeds. The body oil is a luscious hue of gold quintessential to the Lakadong Turmeric it contains. The 100% recyclable packaging of Nyevda is not just convenient to use, but also holds sustainability at its heart, with each ingredient being responsibly sourced and a commitment by the brand to recycle 3x the plastic it uses.

