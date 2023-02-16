TCS positioned as a Leader and a Star Performer in Guidewire Services

-
ALSO READ
TCS recognized as Leader and Star Performer for Microsoft Azure System Integration Capabilities
TCS positioned as a Leader in Adobe Services
TCS positioned as Leader in Life Science Digital services
TCS positioned as Leader for IT Services for Communications Service Providers
TCS positioned as a Leader in Next-Gen Salesforce Services
-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Guidewire Services.
Cited as key strengths were TCS' extensive offshore presence with scaled agile delivery process, vast experience in managing large-scale IT transformation for insurers, and well-diversified client portfolio for Guidewire services. According to the report, TCS' recent upgrade as an Advantage partner and achieving 12 product- and region-specific specializations in 18 months, signifies its strategic focus.
The report goes on to say that TCS is making meaningful investments in tools and accelerators enabling cognitive automation and analytics decision support to help clients maximize business value. It adds that clients recognize TCS for its deep understanding of Guidewire products, operational flexibility, and a collaborative approach to strengthen client relationships.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU