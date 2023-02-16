TCS positioned as a Leader and a Star Performer in Guidewire Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Guidewire Services.

Cited as key strengths were TCS' extensive offshore presence with scaled agile delivery process, vast experience in managing large-scale IT transformation for insurers, and well-diversified client portfolio for Guidewire services. According to the report, TCS' recent upgrade as an Advantage partner and achieving 12 product- and region-specific specializations in 18 months, signifies its strategic focus.

The report goes on to say that TCS is making meaningful investments in tools and accelerators enabling cognitive automation and analytics decision support to help clients maximize business value. It adds that clients recognize TCS for its deep understanding of Guidewire products, operational flexibility, and a collaborative approach to strengthen client relationships.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)