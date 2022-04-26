Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 166.7, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 61.53% in last one year as compared to a 16.8% rally in NIFTY and a 59.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.7, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 17115.25. The Sensex is at 57100.73, up 0.92%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has eased around 5.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28155.1, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 213.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 166.25, down 2.26% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd jumped 61.53% in last one year as compared to a 16.8% rally in NIFTY and a 59.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)