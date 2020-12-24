Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gains for third straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 94.35, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.29% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% jump in NIFTY and a 7.38% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.35, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 13711. The Sensex is at 46756.37, up 0.67%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 16.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16628.2, up 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 340.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 501.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 94.25, up 3.57% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

