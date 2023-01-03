HFCL gains on bagging orders worth Rs 95 cr

HFCL rose 1.85% to Rs 77 after the company said that it has received purchase orders aggregating to Rs 95.38 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services for supply of optical fiber cables.

The purchase orders was issued by Reliance Projects & Property Management Services for supply of optical fiber cables to one of the leading private telecom operators of the country.

The order curtails supplying of various types of optical fiber cables as per customer specifications. The domestic order has to be executed by February 2023.

HFCL is engaged in a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, Optic Fibre and Optic Fibre Cable (OFC).

On consolidated basis, HFCL's net profit rose marginally to Rs 81.86 crore on 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,173.47 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

