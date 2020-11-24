Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Inox Wind Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, GE Power India Ltd and Jamna Auto Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2020.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd lost 9.88% to Rs 7.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd crashed 9.40% to Rs 55.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49775 shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd tumbled 5.19% to Rs 80.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

GE Power India Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 317.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57659 shares in the past one month.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd dropped 4.84% to Rs 55.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

