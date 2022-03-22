Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 4.92%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Gains 1.72%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 7.89% over last one month compared to 1.54% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.99% drop in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 4.92% today to trade at Rs 181.1. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.72% to quote at 18358.72. The index is up 1.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 2.29% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 2.03% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 20.26 % over last one year compared to the 15.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 7.89% over last one month compared to 1.54% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.99% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 194.6 on 08 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 97.45 on 12 Apr 2021.

