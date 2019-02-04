Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Divis Laboratories Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Titan Company Ltd and Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2019.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd soared 5.43% to Rs 117.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 61.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.95 lakh shares in the past one month.
Divis Laboratories Ltd spiked 5.30% to Rs 1613. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27086 shares in the past one month.
Future Consumer Ltd surged 5.05% to Rs 45.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.
Titan Company Ltd exploded 5.01% to Rs 1041. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.
Aarti Industries Ltd advanced 4.01% to Rs 1693.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10112 shares in the past one month.
