Oil & Natural Gas Corpn to raise Rs 500 cr via NCD issue

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has approved the offer and issuance on 29 July 2020, of up to 5,000 unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, taxable, nonconvertible debentures ("NCD") of face value of Rs 10,00,000 at par aggregating to a total issue size of up to Rs 500 crore on private placement basis to identified investors at the interest rate of 5.25% p.a. payable annually.

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 18:38 IST

