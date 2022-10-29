Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 110.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 148.29% to Rs 177.35 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 110.56% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 148.29% to Rs 177.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.177.3571.4311.2821.2019.1015.3711.038.237.583.60

