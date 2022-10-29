JUST IN
Board of Vedanta approves Rs 8,689 cr expansion project for Balco
Business Standard

Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 110.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 148.29% to Rs 177.35 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 110.56% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 148.29% to Rs 177.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales177.3571.43 148 OPM %11.2821.20 -PBDT19.1015.37 24 PBT11.038.23 34 NP7.583.60 111

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 08:04 IST

