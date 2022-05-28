Olectra Greentech receives upgrade in credit ratings from ICRA

-
-
Olectra Greentech has received upgradation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Long Term Cash Credit (Rs 60 crore)- ICRA A-; Stable Long Term/ Short Term Non-fund Based (Rs 265 crore)- ICRA A-; Stable/ ICRA A2+; Stable Short Term Non-fund Based, Derivative Limits (Rs 5 crore) - ICRA A2+ Short Term Non-Fund Based, Letter of Credit (Rs 170 crore) - ICRA A2+
