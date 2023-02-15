Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.93% to Rs 48.03 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 120.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.93% to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.48.0382.712.911.120.610.450.330.320.220.10

