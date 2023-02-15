Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Olympia Weekend hosted the 5th Indian edition of the Amateur Olympia at the Bombay Exhibition Centre
Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter
India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 120.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Steadfast Nutrition, taking steady steps to make India the World's Sports Capital
Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit rises 120.29% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 41.93% to Rs 48.03 croreNet profit of Olympia Industries rose 120.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.93% to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.0382.71 -42 OPM %2.911.12 -PBDT0.610.45 36 PBT0.330.32 3 NP0.220.10 120
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU