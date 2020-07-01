Om Metals Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 922.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 58.27 crore

Net profit of Om Metals Infraprojects rose 922.76% to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 58.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.91% to Rs 15.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.11% to Rs 187.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 212.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

