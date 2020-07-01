JUST IN
Om Metals Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 922.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 58.27 crore

Net profit of Om Metals Infraprojects rose 922.76% to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 58.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.91% to Rs 15.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.11% to Rs 187.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 212.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales58.2751.06 14 187.07212.85 -12 OPM %8.6014.06 -7.4618.21 - PBDT21.537.59 184 24.6035.90 -31 PBT18.195.06 259 15.3525.83 -41 NP14.831.45 923 15.2315.85 -4

