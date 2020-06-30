Omax Autos reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Omax Autos reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Omax Autos Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
163 autos prosecuted for displaying political ads in Delhi, says EC
BJP targeting autowallahs who painted I love Kejriwal on their autos: Kejriwal
-
Sales decline 47.71% to Rs 93.15 croreNet profit of Omax Autos reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.71% to Rs 93.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 178.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10034.88% to Rs 43.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.94% to Rs 466.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 991.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales93.15178.15 -48 466.68991.64 -53 OPM %-0.244.93 -4.424.04 - PBDT-2.986.79 PL 17.1924.78 -31 PBT-5.462.93 PL 6.945.15 35 NP3.30-0.17 LP 43.580.43 10035
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU