Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 12.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.97% to Rs 396.92 croreNet profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 12.38% to Rs 25.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.97% to Rs 396.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 522.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.95% to Rs 73.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 1623.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1645.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales396.92522.04 -24 1623.621645.53 -1 OPM %14.6711.98 -11.7211.31 - PBDT39.1348.10 -19 118.81143.99 -17 PBT33.5144.60 -25 100.36132.26 -24 NP25.3428.92 -12 73.4186.31 -15
