Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2336.8, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 10565.95. The Sensex is at 35879.52, up 1.31%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 1.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9882.85, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

