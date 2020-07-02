Volumes soar at Timken India Ltd counter

Timken India Ltd clocked volume of 3.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33495 shares

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Rites Ltd, BASF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 July 2020.

Timken India Ltd clocked volume of 3.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33495 shares. The stock gained 4.72% to Rs.1,011.05. Volumes stood at 30225 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd witnessed volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56936 shares. The stock dropped 4.31% to Rs.2,115.00. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd witnessed volume of 4.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60325 shares. The stock increased 4.42% to Rs.472.00. Volumes stood at 37827 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd saw volume of 71.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.64% to Rs.272.35. Volumes stood at 24.44 lakh shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd clocked volume of 3.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49351 shares. The stock gained 4.86% to Rs.1,238.55. Volumes stood at 76112 shares in the last session.

