Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 87.49 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.28 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Omaxe incorporates subsidiary for real estate development
Compucom Software Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
North India's renowned realty consultancy firm Axiom Landbase organises the biggest property expo in Gurugram
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 296.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 35.31% to Rs 118.88 croreNet Loss of Omaxe reported to Rs 87.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 39.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 35.31% to Rs 118.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 183.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales118.88183.78 -35 OPM %-57.41-5.90 -PBDT-96.04-36.06 -166 PBT-112.15-52.96 -112 NP-87.49-39.05 -124
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU