Refnol Resins & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 14.08 crore

Net Loss of Refnol Resins & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.0811.49-1.35-0.09-0.38-0.21-0.52-0.33-0.52-0.33

