Refnol Resins & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 14.08 croreNet Loss of Refnol Resins & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.0811.49 23 OPM %-1.35-0.09 -PBDT-0.38-0.21 -81 PBT-0.52-0.33 -58 NP-0.52-0.33 -58
