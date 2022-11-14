Refnol Resins & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 14.08 crore

Net Loss of Refnol Resins & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.0811.49 23 OPM %-1.35-0.09 -PBDT-0.38-0.21 -81 PBT-0.52-0.33 -58 NP-0.52-0.33 -58

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:09 IST

