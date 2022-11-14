Omega Interactive Technologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
United Interactive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the September 2022 quarter
United Interactive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2022 quarter
United Interactive consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2022 quarter
Nazara acquires US-based children's interactive entertainment company WildWorks
Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreOmega Interactive Technologies reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %-33.330 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU