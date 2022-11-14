Omega Interactive Technologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Omega Interactive Technologies reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %-33.330 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:20 IST

