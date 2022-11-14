Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 227.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1773.92% to Rs 130.05 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 227.55% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1773.92% to Rs 130.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.130.056.943.188.214.271.683.210.983.210.98

