JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Supra Pacific Management Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 227.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1773.92% to Rs 130.05 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 227.55% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1773.92% to Rs 130.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales130.056.94 1774 OPM %3.188.21 -PBDT4.271.68 154 PBT3.210.98 228 NP3.210.98 228

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU