Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 227.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1773.92% to Rs 130.05 croreNet profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 227.55% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1773.92% to Rs 130.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales130.056.94 1774 OPM %3.188.21 -PBDT4.271.68 154 PBT3.210.98 228 NP3.210.98 228
