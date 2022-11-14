Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 18.81% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 203.12 croreNet profit of Jay Ushin rose 18.81% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 203.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 176.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales203.12176.48 15 OPM %4.294.73 -PBDT9.338.59 9 PBT5.275.16 2 NP3.793.19 19
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
