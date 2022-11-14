JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Supra Pacific Management Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 18.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 203.12 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin rose 18.81% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 203.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 176.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales203.12176.48 15 OPM %4.294.73 -PBDT9.338.59 9 PBT5.275.16 2 NP3.793.19 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU