Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 18.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Jay Ushin rose 18.81% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 203.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 176.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.203.12176.484.294.739.338.595.275.163.793.19

