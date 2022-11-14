Binny standalone net profit rises 8580.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 578.67% to Rs 40.72 crore

Net profit of Binny rose 8580.77% to Rs 22.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 578.67% to Rs 40.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.40.726.0082.9666.6730.880.6630.800.5322.570.26

