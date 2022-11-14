JUST IN
Binny standalone net profit rises 8580.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 578.67% to Rs 40.72 crore

Net profit of Binny rose 8580.77% to Rs 22.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 578.67% to Rs 40.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.726.00 579 OPM %82.9666.67 -PBDT30.880.66 4579 PBT30.800.53 5711 NP22.570.26 8581

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:20 IST

