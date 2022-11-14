Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 61.49% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Raj Rayon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bombay Rayon Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 791.59 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Bombay Rayon Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.91 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Bank of Baroda revises Final Dividend
Bank of Baroda Slips 1.88%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Shed 1.17%
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation declined 61.49% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU