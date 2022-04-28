Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 47.42 points or 1.17% at 4113.51 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 3.35%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.43%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.74%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.65%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.54%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.24%), CESC Ltd (up 1.19%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.18%), and NLC India Ltd (up 1.13%).

On the other hand, BF Utilities Ltd (down 3.01%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 2.43%), and Reliance Power Ltd (down 0.97%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.05 or 0.31% at 56996.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.5 points or 0.42% at 17109.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.99 points or 0.3% at 28829.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.92 points or 0.35% at 8615.24.

On BSE,1792 shares were trading in green, 1046 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)