ONGC jumps after strong Q3 outcome

rose 3.48% to Rs 136.70 at 9:29 IST on BSE after net profit rose 64.8% to Rs 8,262.70 crore on 20.4% increase in net sales to Rs 27,694.09 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 57.12 points, or 0.16% to 35,819.10.

On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.17 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 139.40 and a low of Rs 135.05 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 194.15 on 27 February 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 127.90 on 14 February 2019.

got $66.38 for every barrel of it sold in the quarter, 13.6% higher than $58.42 per barrel realisation a year ago. were 16.3% higher at $3.36 per million British thermal unit.

said total production dropped 4.8% to 6.036 million tonne, but total rose 6.6% to 6.691 billion cubic metre.

Further, the ONGC board approved a proposal for of its equity shares. Around 25.29 crore equity shares of the company will be bought back at the price of Rs 159 per equity share payable in cash. The total cost of this share will not exceed Rs 4,022 crore, ONGC said in its statement. The process of is likely to be completed in February 2019.

ONGC has notified total 11 discoveries so far in 2018-2019. These include four made in the October-December quarter. The company made in Kutch offshore, Vindhyan Basin in Madhya Pradesh, and in western offshore.

Two new basins i.e. Vindhyan and have been upgraded to Category II during the current financial year. The appraisal plans are drawn to further upgrade them as producing basins, the statement said.

Maharatna ONGC is the largest and company in India, contributing around 70% to Indian domestic production.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)