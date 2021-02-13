ONGC Q3 PAT skids 31% to Rs 3,764 cr

On a consolidated basis, ONGC's net profit dropped 31.06% to Rs 3,763.53 crore on 8.38% fall in revenue from operations at Rs 1,00,288.83 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 30.95% to Rs 6,138.14 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 8,889.77 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter slumped 30.78% to Rs 2,374.61 crore as against Rs 3,430.54 crore paid in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared today, 13 February 2021.

On a standalone basis, net profit tanked 67.39% to Rs 1,378.23 crore on 28.20% decrease in revenue from operations at Rs 17,023.80 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share. The record date is set on Saturday, 20 February 2021.

Shares of ONGC declined 2.46% to end at Rs 97 on Friday. ONGC is India's largest integrated oil and gas company. ONGC is 60.41% owned by the Government of India as on 31 December 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)