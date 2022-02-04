Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 435.63 points or 2.17% at 20478.13 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 3.33%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.69%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.69%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.59%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.71%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.78%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.68%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.49%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.09%), turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 118.18 or 0.2% at 58906.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.23% at 17600.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 141.27 points or 0.47% at 29979.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.31 points or 0.22% at 8860.94.

On BSE,1836 shares were trading in green, 1006 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

