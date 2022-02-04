Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 79.84 points or 1.4% at 5788.93 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 6.12%), Rushil Decor Ltd (up 4.99%),Ashapura Minechem Ltd (up 4.87%),Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (up 4.56%),JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (up 3.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Pennar Industries Ltd (up 3.88%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 3.85%), Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd (up 3.8%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.77%), and Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (up 3.45%).

On the other hand, Jubilant Industries Ltd (down 9.99%), Sahyadri Industries Ltd (down 3.93%), and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (down 2.94%) turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 118.18 or 0.2% at 58906.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.23% at 17600.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 141.27 points or 0.47% at 29979.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.31 points or 0.22% at 8860.94.

On BSE,1836 shares were trading in green, 1006 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

