Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.86% to Rs 115.78 croreNet profit of Onward Technologies declined 50.60% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.86% to Rs 115.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales115.7877.26 50 OPM %5.6612.54 -PBDT7.249.71 -25 PBT3.857.25 -47 NP2.464.98 -51
