Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.86% to Rs 115.78 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 50.60% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.86% to Rs 115.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.115.7877.265.6612.547.249.713.857.252.464.98

