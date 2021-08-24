Optiemus Electronics forms alliance with Wistron Corporation

To manufacture electronics and automotive EV products in India

Optiemus Electronics, wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, signed an MoU on a Strategic Partnership to form a unique alliance to strengthen the ties with the USD$30Bn Taiwan Headquartered Wistron Corporation's Indian subsidiary Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) to manufacture mobile devices, IT hardware and Automotive- EV products.

The strategic alliance will offer a unique proposition in Indian Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market backed by joint product development, engineering capabilities, software and firmware development besides giving a boost to employment generation in the country. The alliance will also work towards creating a joint hub in India for Design Solutions Product Development apart from bringing smart manufacturing to India.

Apart from manufacturing mobile phones, the alliance will also work towards design and manufacturing of tablets, laptops, hearables/wearables, telecom products, IoT/Industrial IoT, smart meters/devices and automotive-EV products. The alliance will as well focus on the expansion of design eco-system in India. Currently, Optiemus has PLI for both Mobile phone manufacturing and IT hardware manufacturing and plans to significantly increase its investment to Rs 1,350 crore in the next 3 to 5 years.

OEL targets to achieve a revenue of approximately Rs 38,000 crores in multiple product segments while ramping up its manpower significantly to reach a figure of around 11,000 in the next 3 to 5 years.

Optiemus Electronics currently has two manufacturing plants in Noida, Uttar Pradesh with a total combined manufacturing capacity of about 2 million devices per month. OEL and Wistron alliance will be able to offer Taiwanese technology at optimized cost and PLI sharing, all under one roof.

Through this partnership, Optiemus and Wistron Corporation will jointly explore the possibilities of catering to both domestic and overseas customers through OEL's manufacturing facilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)