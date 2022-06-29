Volumes spurt at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 54731 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5130 shares

MOIL Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, India Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 June 2022.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 54731 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5130 shares. The stock slipped 0.57% to Rs.734.05. Volumes stood at 3449 shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd registered volume of 44044 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9693 shares. The stock slipped 0.21% to Rs.142.10. Volumes stood at 3158 shares in the last session.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd notched up volume of 3757 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock slipped 0.55% to Rs.700.05. Volumes stood at 2914 shares in the last session.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81706 shares. The stock increased 6.11% to Rs.124.95. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65456 shares. The stock increased 3.19% to Rs.161.85. Volumes stood at 78004 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)