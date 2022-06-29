Volumes spurt at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 54731 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5130 shares
MOIL Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, India Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 June 2022.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 54731 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5130 shares. The stock slipped 0.57% to Rs.734.05. Volumes stood at 3449 shares in the last session.
MOIL Ltd registered volume of 44044 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9693 shares. The stock slipped 0.21% to Rs.142.10. Volumes stood at 3158 shares in the last session.
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd notched up volume of 3757 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock slipped 0.55% to Rs.700.05. Volumes stood at 2914 shares in the last session.
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81706 shares. The stock increased 6.11% to Rs.124.95. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.
India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65456 shares. The stock increased 3.19% to Rs.161.85. Volumes stood at 78004 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU