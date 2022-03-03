Orient Bell Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

S.M. Gold Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Anand Rayons Ltd and Megastar Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 March 2022.

Orient Bell Ltd lost 8.51% to Rs 567.9 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14076 shares in the past one month.

S.M. Gold Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 123.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46018 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 629.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23888 shares in the past one month.

Anand Rayons Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 45.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40325 shares in the past one month.

Megastar Foods Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 134.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10567 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50192 shares in the past one month.

