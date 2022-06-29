Hazoor Multi Project hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 14.11 cr

Hazoor Multi Projects locked in 5% upper circuit after the company said it received work order aggregating to Rs 14.11 crore from Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway.

As per the regulatory filing, the company has received work order from Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway for execution of change of scope work from ch.502.698 to ch.532.094 (Village Dhotre to Village Derde Korhale) in district Anmednagar of package-11 on EPC mode.

Hazoor Multi Projects is engaged in the business of road construction. It reported a steeply higher net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in Q4 FY22 as against net profit of Rs 0.58 crore recorded in Q4 FY21. Net sales soared 271.2% to Rs 89.35 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 24.07 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

The company's current market capitalisation stands at Rs 36.03 crore.

