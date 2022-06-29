Hazoor Multi Project hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 14.11 cr

-
ALSO READ
Hazoor Multi Project jumps on bagging contract
Transformers and Rectifiers soars on bagging order worth Rs 186 crore
Deccan Gold Mines hits the roof on commissioning pilot process plant in Jonnagiri Gold project
Innovators Facade Systems hits the roof on Rs 70-cr order win
BGR Energy hits the roof after Madras High Court reinstates Rs 4,442 crore work order
-
Hazoor Multi Projects locked in 5% upper circuit after the company said it received work order aggregating to Rs 14.11 crore from Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway.
As per the regulatory filing, the company has received work order from Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway for execution of change of scope work from ch.502.698 to ch.532.094 (Village Dhotre to Village Derde Korhale) in district Anmednagar of package-11 on EPC mode.
Hazoor Multi Projects is engaged in the business of road construction. It reported a steeply higher net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in Q4 FY22 as against net profit of Rs 0.58 crore recorded in Q4 FY21. Net sales soared 271.2% to Rs 89.35 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 24.07 crore posted in Q4 FY21.
The company's current market capitalisation stands at Rs 36.03 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU