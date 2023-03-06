JUST IN
Real Estate stocks slide
Orient Steel & Industries standalone net profit rises 48.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 96.83% to Rs 26.73 crore

Net profit of Orient Steel & Industries rose 48.69% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.83% to Rs 26.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.7313.58 97 OPM %10.6214.06 -PBDT2.841.91 49 PBT2.841.91 49 NP2.841.91 49

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 14:19 IST

