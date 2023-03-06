Orient Steel & Industries standalone net profit rises 48.69% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Orient Green Power jumps 37% in four days
Orient Paper & Industries receives affirmation in credit ratings
Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 39.51 crore in the December 2022 quarter
JSW Steel signs MoU to explore low-emission steel production
-
Sales rise 96.83% to Rs 26.73 croreNet profit of Orient Steel & Industries rose 48.69% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.83% to Rs 26.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.7313.58 97 OPM %10.6214.06 -PBDT2.841.91 49 PBT2.841.91 49 NP2.841.91 49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU