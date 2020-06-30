Oriental Aromatics standalone net profit rises 739.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.58% to Rs 169.69 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics rose 739.24% to Rs 24.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.58% to Rs 169.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.92% to Rs 86.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 759.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 752.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

169.69201.00759.43752.5521.2815.5716.7815.3336.2429.23122.52103.6931.1124.15103.5085.9824.172.8886.7549.88

