Oriental Aromatics standalone net profit rises 739.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.58% to Rs 169.69 croreNet profit of Oriental Aromatics rose 739.24% to Rs 24.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.58% to Rs 169.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.92% to Rs 86.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 759.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 752.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales169.69201.00 -16 759.43752.55 1 OPM %21.2815.57 -16.7815.33 - PBDT36.2429.23 24 122.52103.69 18 PBT31.1124.15 29 103.5085.98 20 NP24.172.88 739 86.7549.88 74
