Oriental Bank of Commerce gains for third straight session

Oriental Bank of Commerce is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 89.65, up 8.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 10828.45. The Sensex is at 35956.44, up 0.25%. Oriental Bank of Commerce has slipped around 4.88% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Oriental Bank of Commerce is a constituent, has slipped around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2760.8, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.38 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 90.85, up 8.8% on the day. Oriental Bank of Commerce is down 8.71% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% jump in NIFTY and a 6.66% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
