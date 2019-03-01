Oriental Bank of Commerce gains for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 89.65, up 8.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.71% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% jump in and a 6.66% jump in the PSU Bank index.

Meanwhile, index of which Oriental Bank of Commerce is a constituent, has slipped around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2760.8, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 18.

