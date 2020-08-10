Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 95.74% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 53.93% to Rs 48.02 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 95.74% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.93% to Rs 48.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 104.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.02104.24 -54 OPM %10.3724.68 -PBDT6.5625.80 -75 PBT1.2920.52 -94 NP0.9923.22 -96

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:21 IST

