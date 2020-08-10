Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 95.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.93% to Rs 48.02 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 95.74% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.93% to Rs 48.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 104.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.48.02104.2410.3724.686.5625.801.2920.520.9923.22

