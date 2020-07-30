Oswal Overseas standalone net profit rises 41.63% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 124.35% to Rs 45.14 crore

Net profit of Oswal Overseas rose 41.63% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 124.35% to Rs 45.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.26% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 117.13% to Rs 171.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.1420.12 124 171.7379.09 117 OPM %29.6641.20 -3.153.22 - PBDT13.508.30 63 2.852.07 38 PBT12.527.30 72 0.25-0.71 LP NP12.528.84 42 0.250.87 -71

