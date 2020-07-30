Oswal Overseas standalone net profit rises 41.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 124.35% to Rs 45.14 crore

Net profit of Oswal Overseas rose 41.63% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 124.35% to Rs 45.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.26% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 117.13% to Rs 171.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

45.1420.12171.7379.0929.6641.203.153.2213.508.302.852.0712.527.300.25-0.7112.528.840.250.87

