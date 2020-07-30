JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gratex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Vivanta Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kabra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 64.51% to Rs 4.50 crore

Net loss of Kabra Commercial reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.51% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.5012.68 -65 OPM %5.5613.01 -PBDT0.101.18 -92 PBT0.101.18 -92 NP-0.150.13 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU