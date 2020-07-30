Kabra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 64.51% to Rs 4.50 croreNet loss of Kabra Commercial reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.51% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.5012.68 -65 OPM %5.5613.01 -PBDT0.101.18 -92 PBT0.101.18 -92 NP-0.150.13 PL
