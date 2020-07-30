Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 94.83% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alfred Herbert (India) standalone net profit declines 85.05% in the March 2020 quarter
Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit rises 32.84% in the December 2019 quarter
Alfred Herbert (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Virus delay, early ice melt challenge Arctic science mission
Pandemic forces Arctic expedition to take 3-week break
-
Sales decline 49.53% to Rs 3.21 croreNet profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 94.83% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.53% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.02% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 12.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.216.36 -50 12.2413.04 -6 OPM %3.7419.03 -9.9716.41 - PBDT0.181.25 -86 1.462.82 -48 PBT0.181.24 -85 1.212.64 -54 NP0.061.16 -95 0.922.36 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU