Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 94.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.53% to Rs 3.21 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 94.83% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.53% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.02% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 12.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

