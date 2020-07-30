Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 94.83% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 49.53% to Rs 3.21 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 94.83% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.53% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.02% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 12.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.216.36 -50 12.2413.04 -6 OPM %3.7419.03 -9.9716.41 - PBDT0.181.25 -86 1.462.82 -48 PBT0.181.24 -85 1.212.64 -54 NP0.061.16 -95 0.922.36 -61

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 16:28 IST

