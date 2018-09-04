Outcome of Board meeting of Trans Financial Resources

Held on 04 September 2018

The Board of at its meeting held on 04 September 2018 approved the following -

Approval of Increase in Authorised Capital of the Company to Rs.12.50 crore into 1,25,00,000 Shares of Rs.10 each.

Adoption of New set of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company.

Approval of Preferential Issue of upto 66,66,668Equity Shares of Rs.10 each representing 57.05% of expanded capital at a price of Rs.15 Per to and subject to necessary approvals including approval at the ensuing AGM.

Approval of of the Companyunder Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations pursuant to the Preferential Issue of Shares, subject to subject to necessary approvals including approval at the ensuing AGM.

Approval of Increasing the limits for foreign holding by FII & NRI in the share Capital of the Company.

To issue notice of AGM to the to seek their consent for the above mentioned Agenda.

