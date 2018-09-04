Outcome of Board meeting of Trans Financial Resources

Held on 04 September 2018The Board of Trans Financial Resources at its meeting held on 04 September 2018 approved the following -
Approval of Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company to Rs.12.50 crore dividend into 1,25,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each.
Adoption of New set of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company.
Approval of Preferential Issue of upto 66,66,668Equity Shares of Rs.10 each representing 57.05% of expanded share capital at a price of Rs.15 Per Equity Share to Rishi H Parikh and Siddharth Hans subject to necessary approvals including shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM.
Approval of Reclassification of Existing Promoter & Promoter Group of the Companyunder Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations pursuant to the Preferential Issue of Shares, subject to subject to necessary approvals including shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM.
Approval of Increasing the limits for foreign holding by FII & NRI in the Equity share Capital of the Company.
To issue notice of AGM to the shareholders to seek their consent for the above mentioned Agenda.
